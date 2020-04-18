Suspect with machete in custody

Saturday, April 18, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A suspect is in custody after cutting a victim on the arm and face with a machete and then fleeing on foot.

33-year-old Glen Johns fled into the wooded area of Duck Head Road and Manderson Circle as deputies arrived. The Burke County Sheriff's office says they surrounded the suspect with guns and tasers and were able to take him into custody without further incident.

DNR and the Georgia State Patrol also responded with their helicopter to help search the area on ground and in the air. The victim involved in the incident has non-life threatening injuries.

