Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery.

Deputies say John Dalton Vaught was involved in a robbery at South State Bank on Wheeler Road on Monday.

Vaught is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

