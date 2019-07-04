Suspect wanted for shooting at victims over an iPhone

Thursday, July 4, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Officials are looking for a suspect after she allegedly shot at three people around 2:30 a.m. on the 2000 block of Bolt Drive.

23-year-old Hayley Briggs shot 2-3 times at Quiandra Taylor, Angela Jones, and Latoya William's while they were sitting on the front porch of the home on Bolt Drive.

This incident resulted supposedly from the purchase of an Apple iPhone. The victims were not injured.

If you have any information on the suspect, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

