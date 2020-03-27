Suspect sought in connection with aggravated assault

Friday, March 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of aggravated assault.

Maurice Leon Holland, 38, is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred March 5. Holland is to be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 175 pounds and is known to frequent the Olmstead Homes area, authorities said.

Authorities released a photo of him Friday.

Anyone with information about him is asked to contact any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

