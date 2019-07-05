Suspect in custody after shooting at victims over an iPhone

Posted:

Friday, July 5, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – According to officials, a suspect in a shooting over on Apple iPhone has been arrested.

23-year-old Hayley Briggs is currently in custody. She is accused of shooting at Quiandra Taylor, Angela Jones, and Latoya William's over an Apple iPhone.

 