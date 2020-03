Tuesday, March 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting incident on Wrightsboro Road.

Richmond County Deputies responded to the incident on Monday around 9:30 P.M. in reference to shots fired at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Road.

Deputies say an argument in the parking lots lead to the store clerk by shot in the hand. Authorities say the clerk was an innocent bystander in the case.

Road patrol has a suspect in custody.

