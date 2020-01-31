Suspect in Watkins Street murder denied bond Friday

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The suspect in a murder that happened in December has been denied bond.

Demarcus Bright is accused of shooting and killing Jermaine Sims on December 15th.

The DA's Office said in court that Bright, Marcus Taylor, and Sims were trying to get cocaine from another man, named Lewis, who didn't have any drugs. The three allegedly then tried to rob Lewis.

Sims started firing shots, and he and Lewis shot each other, killing one another.

Bright was denied bond Friday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.