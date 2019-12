Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man has been arrested and charged in a murder that happened on Watkins Street in Hephzibah on Dec. 15th.

31-year-old Jermaine Sims died Dec. 16th, the day after deputies say he was shot.

Now, 33-year-old Demarcus Sam Bright has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm, and more.

The shooting happened during a robbery.

