Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man deputies say shot and killed Investigator Cecil Ridley Tuesday night has officially been booked into jail.

Alvin Theodore Heston was taken to jail Friday afternoon.

He's been in the hospital since the shooting Tuesday night. He was shot by officers after allegedly firing shots at Inv. Ridley.

Ridley died Tuesday night at the hospital.

