Suspect in RCSO officer's death was on probation at time of shooting

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

Alvin Hester, Jr., pictured here in a July 2017 mugshot, was on probation when the shooting happened Tuesday night. (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As we learn about Investigator Cecil Ridley following his shooting death during a patrol late Tuesday night, we're learning more about the man accused of the crime.

Alvin Hester, Jr., 24, got out of prison in June 2018.

He was sentenced for two years, but only served 7 months for cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and for obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

He was serving a 5-year probation when deputies say he shot and killed Ridley.

