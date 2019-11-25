Suspect in Cecil Ridley murder expected in court Monday

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man accused of killing Richmond County Sheriff's Office Investigator Cecil Ridley is expected in court Monday.

Alvin Hester, Jr. was booked last week following a stay in the hospital to recover from wounds sustained in the shooting that killed Ridley.

Ridley was performing a patrol last Tuesday night at an Augusta convenience store when he was shot, investigators say, by Hester.

Hester himself was wounded in the shooting and immediately hospitalized.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.