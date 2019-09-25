Suspect in Candlewood Suites armed robbery case sought

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies say they need your help identifying a man wanted in a Tuesday armed robbery.

Authorities say the man held up the Candlewood Suites on Claussen Road in Augusta.

Deputies have not said how much money was stolen.

A detailed description of the suspect was also not made available outside of a surveillance picture.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

