Suspect in Arbery case missed mandated training as DA investigator

Friday, May 15, 2020

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) -- One of the suspects involved in the Ahmaud Arbery case retired from the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office where he worked as a criminal investigator for 24 years.

Records released Thursday by the state agency that accredits law enforcement show for at least five of those years, Gregory McMichael failed to complete his state-mandated training. The council revoked his power of arrest twice and later reinstated those powers when he completed the work.

It first happened in 1997. When Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, also known as POST, discovered McMichael had only completed 14 hours of his required 20 hours of training.

His power of arrest was reinstated in 2001.

It happened again when he failed to complete 20 hours of training in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010. The training included use of deadly force and firearms requalification in 2006.

POST notified him of the lapses in 2014 and revoked his power of arrest.

McMichael called the suspension a "great embarrassment" in a letter he wrote the agency explaining why he hadn't completed the training for those years.

He said personal reasons prevented him from completing the work, like ongoing health problems, surgeries, mounting medical bills, and having to file for bankruptcy.

"I feel humiliated that I allowed something as important as my certification to be placed in jeopardy,” he wrote in a letter to POST asking for a waiver.

POST granted it after he made up the required training.

A spokeswoman with the agency said the file is now under investigation. That status change happened last Thursday, the same day the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested McMichael on the murder charge.

