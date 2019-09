Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The man on trial in connection with a triple homicide has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Ryan David Jones was in court Friday morning where the judge sentenced him.

Jones pleaded guilty in the case during the brief hearing.

Jones was accused of killing Edna, Roosevelt and Russell Jones -- his mother, father, and brother -- back in 2013

More on this story as it develops.

