Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office have identified one of two suspects in a Jan. 30th robbery.

Two robberies happened that day in Aiken, one of which was at the Circle K on Columbia Highway Borth.

Investigators are looking for Justin Lamont Green, 36, on robbery charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (803) 648-6811.

