Suspect behind bars in the Enmark convenience store armed robbery and assault

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms they have arrested the suspect in the October 8th armed robbery and assault at the Enmark convenience store in Aiken.

Officials say Swiss Tyrone Council is behind bars. He is facing charges of armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of a handgun during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Officials also say Council has previously been identified as a violent offender by the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s Safe Communities program.

The incident at the convenience store on York Street and Hampton Avenue happened on October 8th. The clerk at the store was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital.