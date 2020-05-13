Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Orangeburg 17-year-old

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have arrested a juvenile and charged him with the murder of a 17-year-old in Orangeburg.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the middle of Whitman Street, near Plywood Street, police records show.

Police found NaJa Shelby Sanders, 17, of Orangeburg, dead when they arrived.

CRIME | Woman arrested in Augusta crash that killed 6-year-old boy

Video surveillance showed the suspect shooting Sanders in the back of the head, an arrest warrant says. Officers were able to identify him through the video.

The juvenile turned himself in, police said. He’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the deadly shooting.

Prosecutors will decide if the juvenile will be charged as an adult. Until then, WIS will not report his name.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.