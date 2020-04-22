Suspect arrested in Augusta car crash that killed 21-year-old

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities have arrested a driver in connection with a fatal vehicle crash 10 days ago in Augusta.

Cassandra Elizabeth Cox, 20, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of misdemeanor homicide by vehicle and improper U-turn when unsafe, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Jack Ryle Jr., 21, was killed by the crash a few blocks east of Peach Orchard Road and about a mile south of Interstate 520.

FAMILY TRAGEDY | Mom loses 3-year-old in fire just days after SUV kills 5-year-old

The April 12 crash occurred as two vehicles were traveling south on Old Louisville Road approaching Satcher Boulevard, according to authorities.

Cox, the driver of the vehicle in front, said she had just left the home of Ryle’s mother, according to authorities. As she approached Satcher Boulevard, she remembered she left an item at the home residence and began to make a U-turn, the sheriff’s agency reported. She stated that she turned around and looked both ways when she began to turn left, but the vehicle driven by Ryle struck the left front of hers.

Ryle’s vehicle continued south nearly 20 feet before stopping, with Ryle being thrown more than 65 feet out of the vehicle, authorities reported.

Ryle was pronounced dead at 6:09 a.m. April 13 at Augusta University Medical Center. The Richmond County Coroner’s Office found he died of blunt-force trauma.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

