Suspect arrested in Aiken County shooting that killed woman

Shikorian Markel Corbitt and the site of the crime.

JACKSON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators have arrested a New Ellenton 19-year-old in connection with the May 4 fatal shooting of a woman in Jackson.

Shikorian Markel Corbitt was taken into custody around 11:50 a.m. Thursday at 109 Main St. in New Ellenton without incident, authorities said Friday.

The arrest came nearly a month after the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Christina Cuteri, of Aiken, in the driveway of a home in the 1600 block of Old Jackson Highway near Kathwood Road.

A witness told deputies three men shot at her when they pulled into the driveway.

Authorities responded to the scene after a caller said his friend had been shot. Deputies arrived and found Cuteri unresponsive in the driver's seat of a car with at least one gunshot wound.

The shooters drove away in a black sedan, according to authorities.

Corbitt has been charged with murder, possession of weapon during violent crime and armed robbery.

He is being held in the Aiken County Detention Center.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance on any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the remaining suspects.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Information can be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000.

