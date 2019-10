Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A suspect has been arrested in a deadly shooting that happened last week.

According to a press release, a man was shot on the 400 block of Plunkett Avenue on Oct. 1 around 7 p.m. The victim later died, and a suspect in the shooting was arrested Monday.

Robert Samuels was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a deadly crime.

We're looking to uncover more details.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.