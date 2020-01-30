Suspect accused of murder in Club Viral shooting to have bond hearing

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – We could be learning more about the fatal shooting of a man at an Augusta nightclub in early January.

A bond hearing is set Friday for Danell Sanders, 30, the man accused of opening fire and killing a 20-year-old at Club Viral.

Traquan Salley was killed at the club. He was there attending a friend’s birthday party, according to his mother.

A second man, Dameun Sanders, 27, was also shot in the incident.

