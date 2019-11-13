Suspect arrested in shooting, police still searching for two others

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Millen Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting after a home robbery.

19-year-old Tyrone Jermaine Cooper was arrested Tuesday night.

41-year-old Barney Wright was shot in the chest after Cooper and two other suspects attempted to rob his home. He was transported to the Regional Trauma Center in Augusta.

Police are trying to identify another male wearing a gray hoodie, a Hyundai the suspects were driving, and a third suspect who did not exit the vehicle.

The suspects are gang affiliated and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, please contact the Millen Police Department at 478-982-2750 or 706-622-0295.

