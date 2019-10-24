Survivors of domestic violence come together for Safehomes Survivors Walk

Thursday, October 24, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Domestic violence is one of the most under-reported crimes and even so, local cases are on the rise. Tonight, survivors of domestic violence came together for the Safehomes Survivors Walk.

The state court solicitor says there were 2500 cases of domestic violence in Richmond County last year and those are only the cases that were reported.

Tonight at Augusta University, victims shared their stories and brought light to a difficult topic.

"I sought help from family and friends to no avail," said Michelle.

Michelle Way-Houser shared her story of survival at the Safehomes Survivors Walk at Augusta University.

"Sadly to say, every year we see more and more clients," said Aimee.

Aimee Hall is the executive director of Safehomes, the only domestic violence shelter in Augusta. She says they've been putting on this walk for more than a decade.

"We want to honor those who've lost their lives to domestic violence--remember those. We want to celebrate those who have been able to break that cycle. And we also want to use this event to bring awareness to our community," said Aimee.

Angela Jenkins also shared her story of survival. She says getting out was the hardest thing she's ever done.

"That first week, month, year, you question yourself a lot, you feel a lot of guilt and blame," said Angela.

But she says it was the best decision she's made.

"What you're doing is way worse than leaving is ever gonna be," said Angela.

Way-Houser says events like these are crucial to helping people find the courage to speak out against abusers.

"Whenever we see somebody making it, it's like hope. It gives hope that it doesn't have to be like this," said Michelle.

They say they hope tonight showed people struggling with domestic violence, they're not walking alone. Written in chalk on the route were the names of all the people who died in Georgia in the past 12 months from domestic violence situations.

The Richmond County solicitor is holding a fair tomorrow at the Augusta Commons to raise awareness for resources for domestic violence that goes from 6 to 8.

If you or someone you know needs help, the number for the domestic violence hotline is 706-736-2499. There is someone standing by 24 hours a day.

