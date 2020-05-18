Superior court closed after positive COVID-19 cases in employees

Monday, May 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Clerk of Superior Court office of Augusta-Richmond County has completely closed after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The court office was informed the employees tested positive last week and have decided to close the office completely for the next two weeks.

The office has contacted everyone who might have been exposed to the infected employees.

Real estate and lien e-filings are available at www.gscca.org.

Civil e-filings are available at www.peachcourt.com.

The filings will continue to be processed while the office is closed. Clerks will continue to attend court sessions via virtual meetings. The office's tentative reopen date is June 1.

