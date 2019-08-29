Superintendent: Student brought gun-shaped knife aboard school bus

Thursday, August 29, 2019

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- McDuffie County Schools says a student that brought a knife shaped like a gun aboard a bus will be "swiftly dealt with," according to a statement.

Superintendent Mychele Rhodes says a student at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School reportedly saw a gun on her bus.

That report was then investigated, and it turned out to be a gun-shaped knife.

"McDuffie County Schools applauds the student who reported the incident and the work of school administrators and officers ensuring the safety of all," Rhodes said in the statement.

The student is expected to be punished through the school system's code of conduct.

"We will not tolerate any issue which jeopardizes the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, or staff," Rhodes said.

