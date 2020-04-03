Saturday coronavirus numbers: Local COVID-19 totals continue to climb

Friday, April 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- As the CSRA's medical system begins to come to grips with the coronavirus, many of them are updating their confirmed cases on a daily basis.

These are the latest numbers from hospitals across the CSRA (as of April 4, 2020, unless otherwise stated):

Augusta University Hospital: 112 cases confirmed; 1,816 negative cases; 18 pending; 5,223 hotline calls (233 in past 24 hours); 6,373 telemedicine screenings (301 in past 24 hours); 1,727 drive-thru visits (101 in past 24 hours)

University Hospital: 37 positive cases; 181 negative; 116 pending; 2 deaths as of Friday

Doctors Hospital: 10 cases; 3 hospitalized

Aiken Regional Medical Center: 4 cases as of Wednesday

Eisenhower Army Medical Center:1 case as of Sunday

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center 7 cases as of Friday

Total number of Georgia cases: 6,160 confirmed cases; 201 deaths

Total number of South Carolina cases: 1,700 cases; 34 deaths as of Friday

DHEC confirms coronavirus cases in all 46 counties of South Carolina.

