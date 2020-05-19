Summer school is underway for local students, but this time, it's virtually

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There are normally about 2,000 students in summer school, so far they have 1,950 registered. This shows just how much students need to get caught up after the pandemic slowed everyone down a bit.

Samantha Avera says it was a struggle wearing two hats this school year - both as a mom and as a teacher.

"It was difficult working as well trying to learn school work and go home and teach her," Avera said.

Richmond County schools say they averaged the work students did before the pandemic as a final grade, and the distance learning could only improve your grades, not hurt them.

But those who struggled the beginning of the school year and struggled with distance learning, now have the option to do virtual summer school.

"Any student that needed to recover a high school credit can enroll in summer school," Dr. Malinda Cobb, associate superintendent for Curriculum Instruction and Technology, said.

Richmond County schools received a $10,000 grant, giving students access to a 24-hour tutor.

"One of the things we heard from our parents through distance learning is 'Hey, I can handle my second grader but I don't remember chemistry,'" Cobb said.

They also received $2.5 million to purchase laptops and hot-spot internet for those in need.

"With our parents trying to work from home and two or three siblings, it just doesn't work out trying to have four people sharing one device," Cobb explained.

They have already started issuing laptops, at schools from 10:00 to 1:00 p.m., and summer classes are set to begin June 1 and will continue through July 2, Monday through Thursday.

"Everybody has a positive spirit and when you have that kind of mindset it will be okay," Cobb said.

Daily instructional time will consist of four classes between 8:00 am. and 1:15 p.m. Eligible students can recover up to four classes or two credits.

Only eighth-graders who took and failed high school classes and high school students who need to recover credits are eligible.

