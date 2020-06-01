Summer meal programs for kids start today in parts of the CSRA

Monday, June 1, 2020

Some local school districts are starting their summer meal programs today.

Burke County Public Schools will be delivering meals via bus stops, and meals can also be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon at Blakeney Elementary School, 100 Olympic Drive in Waynesboro.

In the Columbia County School District, meals will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. You can pick them up at Lakeside High School, Grovetown Elementary School, Martinez Elementary School, Westmont Elementary School or Harlem Baptist Church. To request meals, call 706-828-1902.

Meanwhile, the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be providing snacks and meals to any child under 18 this summer through the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with Feeding America. These meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at all area Y locations for children in need. More locations and mobile sites will be added. Addresses and availability will be listed atthefamilyy.org.

