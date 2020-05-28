Summer food program at Family YMCA of Greater Augusta combats child hunger

Thursday, May 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Family YMCA of Greater Augusta will be providing snacks and meals to any child under 18 this summer through the Summer Food Service Program in partnership with Feeding America.

The program combats child hunger by providing meals after schools close for the summer. The need is even greater this year due to camp and childcare closures related to COVID-19.

The Y’s Food Program is part of a year-round effort to address child hunger. They have provided grab-and-go meals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at all area branches. Last summer, the Y served more than 100,00 meals and snacks to kids and teens across eight counties.

These meals will be available Monday through Friday from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at all area Y locations for children in need. More locations and mobile sites will be added. Addresses and availability will be listed at the website thefamilyy.org.

