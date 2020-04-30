Summer classes roll online as college campuses remain closed

Thursday, April 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Thousands of students are enrolled in summer semester programs at colleges around the region. But with these programs having to now go completely online, local schools are faced with some unique challenges.

It’ll be the first time our local colleges have been forced to offer an entire semester solely online.

But some programs, like health and law enforcement, require in-person training to get certified -- meaning some students will have to delay their graduations.

How do you become a dentist without being able to work on teeth?

How do you become an aviation technician without learning on planes?

How do you become a teacher without practicing in a classroom?

"Some of that just can’t be done online," Dr. Gretchen Caughman of Augusta University said.

It’s a new set of hoops our local colleges have to jump through -- as they bring their entire curriculum online for the summer.

"The good news for the faculty in terms of when we made the move to an all-online summer schedule is that they had a little more than two weeks to convert their courses," Caughman said.

Services like tutoring and career consulting -- well, those had to be moved online too.

"The career services piece has been a little more challenging because she does like to do a lot of the interview prep and resume prep face to face," Dr. Nichole Spencer of Augusta Technical College said.

And as far as those dreaded college exams -- Augusta Tech says they’ve hired a third-party company to ensure students can’t cheat from home.

"We can ensure that it’s them taking the test and the company has helped us to ensure that they’re not going out on other websites while the test is going on to search for answers," Spencer said.

The silver lining in all this -- Dr. Caughman of AU believes, summer enrollment numbers overall might actually go up.

"This summer, per the USG’s guidelines, we are actually eliminating almost all fees that were going to normally be charged," Caughman said.

It’s a learning curve for these colleges, and a test they have no choice but to pass.

"It’s not business as usual but it is the business that we really are proud of and that’s educating our students," Caughman said.

But there is good news for students who don’t have the means to learn online. Several local colleges, like Paine College and Augusta Tech, have received grants and donations that will allow them to loan computers to students who need them. ​

