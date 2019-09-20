Study shows Georgia's maternal death rate is worst in country, legislators taking action

Friday, September 20, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC 26 at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A study from Georgia's Department of Public Health shows Georgia's maternal death rate as the worst in the country.

It's prompting state legislators to act by starting a maternal mortality study committee in the House. They met for the first time on Thursday in Atlanta.

Georgia has a rate of 37.2 maternal deaths per 100,000. International statistics show that's worse than some underdeveloped countries.

It's safe to say the state is in the midst of a childbirth crisis.

"We currently rank number one for women who die from a pregnancy-related event," said Dr. Donna Adams-Pickett, an OBGYN at Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Adams-Pickett says the stats just confirm what she sees every day. Most of her patients would qualify as high-risk.

"There were a number of hospitals in our outlying counties that closed their maternal units," said Adams-Pickett. "We have patients who are traveling up to an hour to do their deliveries and to seek prenatal care."

High demand led to Doctors Hospital opening a Maternal Fetal Medicine clinic and even adding two more physicians.

"The ones that are available are overburdened with a volume such that we are unable to provide individualized care to patients," Adams-Pickett said.

Dr. Mark Newton, a state representative from Augusta, is co-chairing the committee looking into this issue. He says offering more resources and a spotlight on the issue can help.

But, they are looking into a few different aspects of the statistics.

"Are there some particular areas that are a problem that we should look at first? Which ones? How many do we think are really preventable with the right training and expertise?" Dr. Newton said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adams-Pickett says barriers between hospitals and communities need to go.

"So that everyone is truly willing to listen to each other and work together," she said.

Dr. Adams-Pickett says most of the complications they see are actually preventable with early-detection. But, she says early detection usually only happens when there are enough doctors to take care of patients.

The legislative study committee will meet four more times and then prepare a bill to address the problem, Dr. Newton says.

