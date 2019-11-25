Study: S.C. No. 4 for most dangerous states for driving during Thanksgiving

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – When it comes to dangerous states for Thanksgiving travel, South Carolina is close to the top.

According to a ranking from home security website A Secure Life, S.C. comes in as the fourth most-dangerous state for Thanksgiving driving.

In the Palmetto State, the average fatality rate is 1.44, the study stated. That figure was generated by looking at the average number of fatal crashes per 100,000 residents between 2013 and 2017 in each state during the month of November.

Coming in ahead of S.C. was Wyoming, North Dakota and Mississippi, with the latter ranking as the most dangerous state for Thanksgiving travel.

Ranking as the three safest states for traveling during the holidays was the District of Columbia, New York and Rhode Island.

For more on the study, click here.

