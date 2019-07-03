Study: Most Americans don’t trust the media while most Republicans distrust fact checkers

Finding common ground between Republicans and Democrats is no easy task, but the Pew Research Center has done just that.

According to a study conducted between Feb. 19 and March 4, the vast majority of Americans don’t trust the media.

At 89%, an overwhelming number of Republicans believe the media hold a bias, compared to just 57% of Democrats.

Among independent voters, 72% believe the media are one-sided.

The study, however, found that half of all Americans believe fact-checkers deal fairly with all sides.

Forty-eight percent of respondents believe they are one-sided.

The opinion of independent voters roughly mirrors the overall national average, with 47% perceiving a bias and 51% believing they’re fair.

Just as they are on the political spectrum, the opinions of Republicans and Democrats are nearly polar opposites.

Seventy percent of Republicans believe fact-checkers are biased while 28% of them said they deal fairly with both sides.

Only 29% of Democrats believe fact-checkers are biased while 69% of them believe they’re fair.

Even so, most Americans are not very confident in their ability to check the accuracy of the news they consume.

Only 29% of respondents indicated they feel very confident fact-checking the news themselves. Forty-six percent feel somewhat confident doing so while 24% expressed very little to no confidence at all.

