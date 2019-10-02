Study: Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Chick-fil-A is life for many people, but a new study says the popular fast-food restaurant might be costing you your most valuable resource: time.

That study from fast-foot industry publication QSR says Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus out of all the drive-thrus they tested.

Their study found even with the advent of employees using iPads and double drive-thrus, the average time from speaker to the order window was 322.98 seconds, which is just over 5 minutes.

The study blames the constantly packed lines at the drive-thru as the main reason.

"We are embracing technology to both provide a better experience for guests and to help take tasks off restaurant team members so they can devote more time to hospitality for our customers," Khalilah Cooper, director of service and hospitality for Chick-fil-A, said to QSR.

The fastest, meanwhile, was Dunkin', coming in at 216.75 seconds.

