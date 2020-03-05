Coronavirus fears push study abroad programs to be cancelled, students must make last-minute changes

Thursday, March 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The CDC currently recommends people to reconsider travel to Italy and South Korea, while entry into China and Iran has been suspended altogether.

With this in mind, Augusta University has cancelled its two study abroad trips to Italy. A University Systems of Georgia trip to China was also cancelled, but no AU students were signed up for it.

Thirty AU students and three staff members were scheduled to leave for Italy in May. The school says these students have now received a full refund. But right now, if students choose not to go on a trip themselves, they will have to forfeit their money.

Perhaps even more importantly is what would happen to the students' graduation date if they do not take the classes they are signed to take abroad.

"It's not just their health, it's their future," Study Abroad Director Maria Darley said.

If summer abroad programs get cancelled, or if students were to cancel their trip themselves, they would still have to time to re-register for summer classes. But, spring semester is already in full swing, and registration for spring classes is now closed. So, if the school cancels a spring trip once students are already overseas, things could get tricky.

"If other programs go and they have to come back, faculty need to be prepared to handle some online learning," Darley said.

Darley says no students have cancelled trips themselves yet, but many of them have expressed questions and concerns.

"They just had questions like, 'would you cancel it the day before? Would you cancel it while we're there?' And they just need to know that the answer is yes. We could. If we need to remove you from a situation, we can remove you right away," she said.

But, Darley says that as of now, the university will only cancel trips that reach Level 3 or 4 Travel Warnings. Warnings are issued by the US Department of State.

