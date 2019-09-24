Study: 7 out of 10 parents knowingly sent their sick kid to school because of work, school issues

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A new study commissioned by a hygiene company says 7 out of 10 parents have sent sick kids to school.

The British hygiene company Essity found among 2,000 parents of children aged 3 to 16 say pressure from work or "strict attendence rules" at school forced them to do so.

“Juggling childcare with work can be difficult at the best of times, but when a child is unexpectedly sick, it can be a real challenge working out how to keep them off school and manage your job or workload,” Essity public health manager Liam Mynes said in a statement. “However, an unwell child can cause real issues for the school and lead to an illness affecting more children, and teachers too.”

The gambit doesn't appear to pay off, either, as that same study also found 64 percent of parents who did send their sick children to school received a phone call asking them to be picked up a short time later.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved