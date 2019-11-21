Study: 3 in 10 workers late at least once a month

(NBC News) -- A survey out Thursday morning claims nearly three in 10 workers say they are late to work at least once a month.

The study company, TrueBlue, says they've also received many of the excuses workers gave for arriving late to work.

"I thought it was a holiday because of the solar eclipse", "I thought today was Saturday (it was Tuesday", and "There is a bear in my trash can, and I'm afraid to go outside."

Experts say you should get organized and lay everything out before you go to bed.

Ask for a later start time or telecommute if possible.

But really, experts believe the best medicine is to own your mistake and implement ways to make sure it never happens again.