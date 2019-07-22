Students in Oregon now have option to take 'mental health' days

Monday, July 22, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Teens in Oregon now have the option of taking "mental health days" without using an unexcused absence, according to CNN.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill into law earlier this year that would allow students are up to five excused absences in a three-month period under state law.

Suicide rates in the U.S. are at their highest since World War II, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

It's a 33 percent increase nationwide since 1999. In the state of Georgia, the rate is up 16 percent. In South Carolina, it's up 38 percent.

