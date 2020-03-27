Students beam about seeing their teachers visit them at home

Friday, March 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Everyone is trying to push through this tough time, especially with children being home all day. But the excitement on their faces yesterday parades of teachers came through their neighborhoods made the day a little easier.

For the past few days, multiple teachers at different schools have organized parades in their cars to visit their students. They held signs with sweet messages, telling each other that they couldn't wait until school reopened.

One local teacher is going the extra mile to keep a warm smile on her students' faces.

"He is going to be so excited when he sees me. He has been texting me non stop," Brianna Houston said.

It's a moment both Brianna Houston and her students have been waiting for.

A moment that started out with fist bumps, ended with hugs.

Briana Houston is a teacher at Diamond Lakes Elementary. Today makes the second day this week that Houston has been out visiting her students, and they were very happy to see her.

"Do you miss her?"

"Yeah I do a lot," the student answered with no hesitation. "She is the best teacher and she always do everything for us."

"I cannot wait until we are back into the swing of things and back to our routine," Houston said. "I know a lot of the families have been stressed out with everything going on so I just wanted to put a smile on their face."

So she decided to visit her students.

Houston bought many gifts and drove to their homes. And her students could all agree that seeing their teacher walk up to their doorstep was a surprise but it really meant a lot to them.

"I thought that she was going to give me more work," Mckynzie Bush, one student, said. "Cause I finished all the assignments she gave me."

But luckily for them, she came with a different purpose

"I miss my students they have been texting me and writing me on dojo saying they can't wait to go back to school and they miss their friends and they miss me," Houston said.

And like other teachers that have seen their students while schools are closed, seeing the students gave her a very warm feeling.

"I know that I'm their educator but they are the true blessing to me just seeing their growth from the school year up until now," Houston said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.