Student was picked on for cowboy boots, then an older student started wearing his in support

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - When an older student at Weddington High School heard that a young student was catching flack for wearing cowboy boots, he started wearing his own in support.

Weddington High School posted tweeted the picture Thursday afternoon.

According to the tweet, a young student who loved wearing his cowboy boots, started catching flack from others for wearing them.

An older student heard about this and decided to wears his cowboy boots the next day.

This guy in the white shirt loves his cowboy boots but caught flack from others for wearing them. Older @WHSWarriors student hears this and wears his boots the next day to show the younger student that's it's cool to be unique and follow your heart. That's the Weddington Way! pic.twitter.com/juKoln3JLI — Weddington High School (@WHSWarriors) January 30, 2020

The tweet says that the older student did this “to show the younger student that’s it’s cool to be unique and follow your heart. That’s the Weddington Way!"

