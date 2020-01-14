Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect at large

School officials say a student has been shot to death at a Texas high school, and a suspect remains at large.

Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, confirmed the shooting victim at Bellaire High School had died.

She gave no other information except that classes will go on tomorrow and took no questions.

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR as the student was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Bellaire High School, KPRC-TV reports.

The city, a suburb south west of Houston, advised residents on Twitter to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes.

