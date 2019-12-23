Student hit, bus driver charged for not activating lights and stop sign

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- A bus driver is charged after a student is hit by an SUV while getting off the bus.

On December 16, a 12-year-old student from Pine Hill Middle School was hit around 5:45 p.m. Monday on the 3800 block of Old Waynesboro Road.

Deputies now say the bus driver, 35-year-old Talunda Smith, opened the door for the child, but did not activate the flashing lights or stop sign.

The student crossed in front of the bus onto Old Waynesboro Road. Deputies say the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban could not avoid hitting the student due to how close the Suburban was to the bus when the student crossed.

After an investigation, it was determined Smith activated the warning lights and stop sign after the crash.

She is charged with 2nd degree cruelty to children, which is a felony, and not following school bus driver safety responsibilities.

The student and the driver of the SUV will not be charged.

The Richmond County School System sent us this statement:

"We are aware of the charges brought against a Richmond County School System bus driver due to actions resulting in the injury of a student from Pine Hill Middle School. We have cooperated fully with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as they investigated this matter and we will continue to do so. Our thoughts and concerns remain with our student and her family as she recovers."

