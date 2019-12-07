Strong with the Force the Mississippi Department of Transportation is

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is on the “Baby Yoda” bandwagon.

The popular little being from the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian” popped up on MDOT’s social media this week and highway traffic status signs, too.

“Baby Yoda uses the Force but still needs a car seat” is the safety message.

The Facebook post by MDOT shows the character, officially being called “The Child” on the TV series, safely tucked inside the “Star Wars” equivalent of a car seat.

For those who haven’t watched the series yet, the 50-year-old, unnamed creature isn’t a younger version of the Jedi master, but may be a baby of the same species.

In any case, strong with the Force MDOT appears to be.

