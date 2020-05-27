Strom Thurmond High School going above and beyond to recognize seniors

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- High schools across the country have had to get creative in honoring their seniors, and Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield County has impressed parents with numerous gestures.

The hallways and classrooms inside the school are empty. The hearts of those who teach in the hallways are feeling empty, too.

"I went through a grieving process," said Jill Rosier, a science teacher and member of the graduation committee.

Susan Jolly, a math teacher and member of the graduation committee, said: "We are all a big family at Strom Thurmond. To not have our students in the classroom was a loss on both sides."

They decided to honor their seniors.

It started with a drive-thru as the students picked up their caps and gowns.

"We made a celebration out of it," said Jolly.

About two weeks later, they had signs made for all 188 seniors.

"They come with their whole families. They take pictures in front of their signs. They take videos," said Lindsey Fraley, a science teacher and yearbook adviser. "And then eventually they were able to take their sign home."

Tammy Butler, mother of Strom Thurmond senior James Butler, said: "I was just touched by this because they did something that was heartwarming and special for the 2020 graduates."

The Butlers learned about this tight family in December 2018. James had just transferred to the school that fall, and Tammy suffered a stroke.

"The school had done Christmas for him because I was in the hospital in the ICU," she said.

"I've had a much more family-like relationship" at Strom Thurmond High School compared to other schools, James said.

Even though the school year didn't end the way anyone thought it would, the teachers are still as proud as ever of their students.

"Great job, Class of 2020," Jolly said, "because they've held their heads high and they've made the best of the situation."

The graduation committee also delivered sashes to the juniors and seniors who were recognized as top scholars in their class.

Strom Thurmond High School will have a graduation on June 5. There will be three ceremonies throughout the day, and each senior will only be allowed two guest tickets.

