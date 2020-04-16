Storyland brings classic show 'Jack and the Beanstalk' to families at home

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Since students can’t come to see the spring shows at Storyland, the nonprofit organization is bringing theatre to them!

Thousands had tickets for a field trip to AU’s Grover C. Maxwell Theatre to see the organization's shows, but because of virus concerns, the productions had to be postponed.

Their 'Jack and the Beanstalk' production was recorded back in 2017, but never was meant to be seen by anyone other than Storyland Theatre’s Board of Directors and volunteers. But Barbara Feldman, the force behind Storyland for decades, decided to upload this show so parents could still send kids on a “virtual field trip.”

