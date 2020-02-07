Storms might be over, but flooding waters are on their way

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Even though major storms are over, flood waters around the region are still expected to keep rising.

We aren't close to being in the clear. The Army Corps of Engineers just released a warning that the Savannah River will exceed its natural capacity this evening.

At Stevens Creek, the water there reached 34 feet and will continue to rise next week as waters from northern portions of the river start to drain down into Augusta.

“All those pictures coming out of Greenwood, and Greenville, and upstate Georgia – that water is headed our way,” Tonya Bonitatibus with the Savannah Riverkeeper said.

Bonitatibus says the flooding we can expect to see in the next week is a definite cause for concern.

“I’m not gonna lie – we’re in a pretty scary position,” Bonitatibus said.

It could be on par with some of the worst flooding events in the region’s history.

“If you have experienced flooding in the last 10 years, 13 years, you should expect to see flooding over the end of next week,” Bonitatibus said.

More rain in the forecast for next week only makes matters worse.

“Because the creeks and the streams are already full, we've had so much, we have a lot of rain coming from the big lakes that water's not going to be able to drain,” Bonitatibus said.

People like Arlene Bernard are already seeing major flooding. She lives in the River Hills subdivision in North Augusta. Her house backs up to Stevens Creek.

“I took pictures this morning,” Bernard said. “The level was up where our dock is in the back. It was rising quickly.”

By the time we went to her house, the water had risen even more.

She thought Thursday’s wind and rains were scary, but the flooding that has yet to come, might just be scarier.

“Pray for us,” Bernard said.

The good news is if you live in a house that backs up to the water, you still have this weekend to move your furniture inside.

Take those precautions because even though it may not be raining, the water levels can and will continue to rise.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.