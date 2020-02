Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A horse farm in Aiken took the brunt of Thursday's severe weather.

While there's no indication yet that a tornado touched down, damage at Stable View Farms on Spring Field Church Road is severe.

One of the barns at the well-known farm was torn to shreds with debris littering a nearby road.

No word on any injuries.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.