Still shuttered bars, nightclubs hope for a miracle before June 1 re-opening

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bars and nightclub venues around the state will remain closed for the time being, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Owners, meanwhile, are worried about employees, worried if customers will come back, or possibly worse -- if their bar can even afford to remain closed any longer.

Along Peach Orchard Road most businesses are re-opened.

“Except for ours," Chad Mac from Kickers Bar said. "And all we can do is sit in the parking lot and pray."

Kickers Bar is on its fourth year of operations but the Mac family fears it could be the last.

They applied for the federal Small Business Administration loan two months ago, but they still haven’t been approved. It’s a similar bind for dozens of area bars too.

“We’ve checked our account now for two months and there has been nothing but negative everything," Mac said. "Everything is in the negative."

The SBA loan offers $10,000, but he says even then, it may not be enough to keep them out of the debt they’ve created under the governor’s now extended-order.

“At first, hey whatever it takes to help the community and get over this pandemic, but at this point when everything is open and there’s things that are open where people are touching people," Mac said.

Although all must remain closed, it’s not the same tale for each bar.

“We’re actually OK," Matt Flynn, owner of Stillwater Taproom said. "You know, when we shut down, you know obviously we’re not making any money but we quit spending money."

Bars were preparing to reopen from changing seating arrangements to disinfecting.

“Well, I guess we’re going to keep doing some cleaning and be ready to roll when we can," Flynn said.

Now it’s back to waiting and hoping for the best because it’s all they can do, really.

“It’s going to take a miracle and a lot of support from our community," Mac said.

When bars re-open on June 1, they’ll have to at a reduced capacity.

