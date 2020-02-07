Stevens Creek near Modoc approaching major flood level not seen since 1990

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

MODOC, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Stevens Creek near Modoc is approaching a dangerous flood stage level, according to NOAA.

According to the NOAA's reporting station in the area, the creek is expected to crest at 34.8 feet -- just below the major flood stage of 35 feet.

If it reaches that level, Briggs Road could be threatened by flood water. But at 28 feet, the Garrett Road Bridge over Stevens Creek below Clarks Hill will flood.

At 26 feet, low lying and flood prone areas near Martin Town Road become flooded. Residents along Stevens Creek in the Riverhills subdivision should take precautions to protect life and property from flooding waters.

At 19 feet, farmland along Stevens Creek above the US Highway 23 bridge near Modoc becomes flooded.

Recent heavy rains from Thursday's storms are producing these levels not seen since 1990.

If you're in the area, take precautions!

