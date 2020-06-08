Stevens Creek dam work to require lower water levels along river

Monday, June 8, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Dominion Energy will temporarily lower water levels on the Stevens Creek Reservoir along the Savannah River this summer.

The drawdown is needed for scheduled maintenance on the dam.

Starting this month, the water will be lowered as much as 2 feet below the normal operating range for a contractor to install new equipment on the dam. The maintenance work will reinforce the dam’s safety and efficiency.

Dominion Energy expects to complete the work by mid-November, weather permitting.

The company says it is dedicated to completing the project as quickly as possible while ensuring minimal impact to recreational users.

To check current water levels at the Stevens Creek dam throughout the process, visit https://waterdata.usgs.gov/sc/nwis/uv/?site_no=02196483&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060,00062,72137,62614.

